Khetia: Protest against opening of liquor shop near spiritual center

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing resentment over the proposed opening of liquor shop under the new excise policy, disciples of Saint Thakur Singh Maharaj handed over a memorandum to additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal addressed to Sub-Divisional Officer, Pansemal.

Residents of the area protested against the liquor shop near Malpha Square situated on under-construction Khetia-Pati road on the ground that Vishwa Manav Spiritual Center and several other institutions are situated in the area and the opening of the new liquor shop was not proper. They demanded that the government should intervene in the matter and direct the concerned department to reallocate the wine shop to some other area.

Nigwal said that ìpeople have some issues with the opening of a liquor shop in their area. I will take up the matter with concerned authorities for redress.

We will not allow opening a liquor counter near Vishwa Manav Spiritual Center as it will destroy our generations. If our demand is not met, we would hold a mass protest, said one of the protestors.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:04 PM IST