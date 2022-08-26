Khetia: 14 years on, overhead tank still lying empty

Representative Photo |

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The much-touted water project scheme of Gram Panchayat which aims at providing potable water to the area seems to have turned out to be a mere eyewash for the villagers in Melan Nisarpur village located in Pansemal tehsil of Barwani district. Even after 14 years, the water tank built near the secondary school is still lying unused, even as the villagers are demanding more water tanks.

The tank construction work was inaugurated by the then MLA Deewan Singh Patel on May 25, 2008 but the wait for drinking water for parched lips is far from over for the people. Villager Rajesh Chouhan said that locals are yet to drink a single drop of water from the tank since its installation 14 years ago.

The Nal Jal Yojana has been implemented across the district with the promise of putting an end to the water woes of residents but potable water remains a distant dream for residents. Similarly, Students in schools are forced to drink contaminated water from hand pumps installed on school premises. Since, water stands have been erected under the scheme but the wait for even a single drop of water continues unabated.