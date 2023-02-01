Khelo India 2022: Maharashtra wins gold in women’s doubles TT, UP in boys clinch doubles title

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharashtra's Pritha Vartikar and Jennifer Varghese won the women's doubles gold in table tennis in Indore. Jennifer and Pritha beat Risha Mirchandani and Tanisha Kotecha 3-0 (13-1, 11-9, 11-7) in the final at the Abhay Prashal Indoor Hall.

Karnataka's top players Yashaswini Ghorpade and Arangya Manjunath won bronze in the girls' doubles event. Ghorpade and Manjunath beat Haryana's Suhana Saini and Prithoki Chakraborty 3-2 (8-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9) in the third-place match.

The gold in the boys' category was won by Uttar Pradesh pair of Divyansh Srivastava and Sharat Mishra. Sharath and Divyansh beat Bengal's Sujal Banik and Bodhitswa Chowdhary 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8) in the final. The bronze in this category went to Jash Modi and Neil Mulye of Maharashtra. Neil and Jash defeated Bengal's Ankur Bhattacharya and Soumyadeep Sarkar 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-8).

