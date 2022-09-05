Khategaon: Pooja Jaat wins gold in National Wrestling Championship

Khategaon (Madhya Pradesh): A Khategaon resident Pooja Jaat brought laurel to the town by winning a gold medal in the National Wrestling Championship. Pooja won the gold medal in the 53-kilogram weight category in the under-23 age group at the Senior National Wrestling Championship being held in Kochi, Kerala. According to information, Pooja defeated wrestlers from Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra before winning the final match.

On this achievement, agriculture minister Kamal Patel, Khategaon MLA Ashish Sharma, former sarpanch of Bachkhal Laxminarayan Gora (Pappu), Khategaon municipal council president Sarika Narendra Chaudhary, sports coach Yogesh Jani and many sports lovers of the city have congratulated her. Notably, Pooja has also represented India in international competitions as well as winning medals in many national level competitions.

Read Also Indore: One single crèche facility available in city out of 40