Khargone: Union minister focus on poultry, animal husbandry, horticulture to maximise income

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of rural development and panchayat raj Giriraj Singh interacted with farmers during his visit to the district on Friday.

He inspected a pond constructed by a farmer Jeevan, son of Ganga Ram, a native of Kothi village who has made the pond at a cost of Rs 10.7 lakh in which he is doing fish farming.

Singh advised the farmer to plant Surjana trees around the pond, to get additional income.

Later, he discussed with the farmers how to promote tissue culture and suggested the farmers to take up poultry and animal husbandry as well, which will increase their sources of income

He also emphasised on horticulture and said that maximum profit can be earned by planting fruit trees. Laxman, a farmer of Barwah, told Singh that he has prepared seeds of banana and surjana from the tissue culture lab.

He told the farmers to lay emphasis on the cultivation of tissue culture and that self-help groups should also be linked so that the women of the self-help groups can also become self-reliant.

Singh later had discussions with the members of women self-help groups of Rural Livelihood Mission in Omkareshwar. He visited the exhibition organised by the women of self-help groups, in which decorative and household items made of bamboo were kept for sale. He also visited Aajeevika Rudraksh Cafe run by women of self-help groups and discussed issues with women of SHGs and those involved in organic farming.

State forest minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah, MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel, Khandwa collector Anoop Kumar Singh, district panchayat CEO Nanda Bhalwe Kushre and various public representatives and officials were present.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:03 PM IST