Khargone: Two suspended for bribery in Kanyadan Yojana

Pixabay

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Government high school teacher Rohit Managre and Mandavkheda secretary Malsingh Barde have been suspended after they were found guilty of taking money from people for giving them benefits of Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana.

Earlier complaints were lodged on the CM Helpline about how illegal recovery is going on in the area to provide government scheme benefits to people.

Following this, district collector Kumar Purushottam handed over the investigation to deputy collector Omnarayan Singh and Municipality CMO Priyanka Patel. They formed a committee to talk to the complainants. A committee member and deputy collector Omnarayan Singh said that after May 31, statements of many complainants were recorded.

A complainant, Jagdish Awase, the groom from Damkheda village under Bhagwanpura janpad in his statement said that he was married to Rajni Barde in a mass marriage held in Galtar on May 16.

He said that Malsingh Barde, the secretary of Mandavkheda has charged Rs 5,100 each (from the bride and groom families) in the name of marriage expenses.

Similarly, another couple Devendra Mandloi and Sushma Jamre told the committee that secretary Barde took a total of Rs 10,200 from them. Apart from these, Rahul Randhave of Nandiya Jhirnya said in his statement that for attending the mass marriage ceremony held on May 16, Bhilala Samaj president Vishram Dodve took Rs 10,200 in the name of marriage expenses.

During ithe nvestigation, Asharam and Sangeeta Billarsingh of Kadwali of Bhagwanpura janpad in their statement told that teacher Rohit Managre took the marriage form and submitted it with the Khargone municipality. Managre charged Rs 3,000-4,000 as a transportation charge.

FIRs against the guilty

Deputy collector Singh said that Rohit Managre and Malsingh Barde have been suspended. Apart from them FIR will be lodged against Vijay Kochle, Vishram Dudve, Balwant Davar, Mahim Thakur, PCO Narendra Badole, Shyamlal Upadhyay Chandavad and others. The investigation will continue further.

Mass marriages held between May 9 and 21

Development block Date No of couples

Municipality Barwah May 9 26

Janpad Panchayat Kasrawad May 14 210

Janpad Panchayat Bhagwanpura May 16 61

Janpad Panchayat Maheshwar May 16 126

Janpad Panchayat Gogawa May 16 42

Municipality Khargone May 21 51

Janpad Panchayat Barwah May 21 15

