Khargone: Town still under curfew, no religious procession allowed till further orders

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing situation prevailing in Khargone town after violence during the Ram Navami procession, the administration has decided not to allow any procession or public gathering for the next few days.

The administration declared after a delegation of Brahmin community from Khargone town went to seek permission for religious prayer and Prasad distribution, instead of religious procession on Parshuram Jayanti or Akshay Tritiya.

District collector Anugarh P and SP Rohit Kaswani were present in the meeting along with senior administration SDM Milind Dhoke, ASP Ankit Jaiswal was also present.

The administration appealed organisers not to organise any programme and support the administration. This year, Parashuram Jayanti will be celebrated on May 3.

Collector added that they don’t have any problem or any restrictions if people organise religious programmes in other parts of the district, except in violence-hit Khargone town.

Notably, curfew and prohibitory orders have been clamped in the town after stone-pelting during the Ram Navami procession and subsequently, violence hit the town on April 10. Curfew is still going on, although the administration gave nine hours of relaxation from 8 am to 5 pm in the last few days, but this can also be removed from the status quo.

Officials said that there is a ban on any religious and social gathering in the town till further orders. The marriage ceremony and any other extracurricular activities will not be allowed till the situation normalise.

Earlier no procession or programmes were allowed on Hanuman Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti or Good Friday in the interest of the town

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 05:31 PM IST