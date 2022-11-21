e-Paper Get App
Khargone: Three FIRs registered in substandard biodiesel case

All 9 biodiesel samples sent for testing found to be substandard

Updated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Khargone administration registered three more FIRs against those who are associated with the illegal business of substandard biodiesel here in Nimrani industrial area of Khargone. Nine biodiesel samples were sent for testing and all were found to be substandard.

Three separate FIRs were registered by the administration against the associates including the owner of the pump. The first FIR has been registered against Mahesh Ramswaroop Agarwal, Raunak Garg, Matadin Agarwal, Palash Agarwal and Aarti Agarwal.

The second is against Mahesh Garg, Raunak Agarwal and Matadin while the third FIR has been registered against Ghanshyam and Sigma Petrochem firm.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 46, 409,420, 120-B, 285 of the Indian Penal Code and 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.

The administration has already razed illegally operating biodiesel pumps and godowns. Further action is going on at the administration level in this matter.

The committee has registered two separate FIRs in the past as well after investigating the Balaji Biodiesel Pump and its godowns. Under these FIRs, the action was taken for the illegal storage of wheat and irregularities in PDS urea in relation to lot number and sale rate etc. In the case of biodiesel three FIRs have been lodged against the pump owner and his associates.

