Khargone: Proposal for suspension of CHO, ANM on the anvil

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam asked all sub-divisional magistrates in the district to submit inspection reports of the drug distribution centres set up by the government, within a week.

The collector on Monday chaired a time-limit meeting here at the district headquarters where the complete outline of distribution of medicines was presented by the CMHO.

Khargone, Kasrawad, Bhikangaon, Barwah and Sengaon tehsildars said in this regard that there has been a difference between physical verification and online entry. Also, it has not been examined by appointed doctors.

After this, collector Kumar told all the BMOs virtually connected in TL that apart from inspection, record- keeping work is also not being done. Such negligence will not be tolerated.

In this regard, the collector directed all SDMs to submit the inspection report within a week. The same CMHO Dr DS Chauhan should present a systematic plan for the distribution of medicines.

During the TL meeting, the collector took information from BMO Dr Sunil Verma regarding the complaint of the Health Wellness Centre at Amba of Barwah section. Dr Verma said that due to repair work of the health centre, the staff members were present in the Anganwadi centre of the village itself. Collector Kumar directed BMO Dr Verma and CMHO Dr Chouhan to submit a proposal to suspend the CHO and ANM.

Collector Kumar said that this is a matter directly related to the public. The SDM should also coordinate with the health centres in their sections for better functioning under rejuvenation now. Additional collector JS Baghel, KK Malviya and all district officers were present in the TL meeting.

Notice to be issued to CMO for poor performance

In the review meeting of period letters, collector Kumar reviewed the Ayushman card. In the last TL meeting, the district CEO and urban bodies were given the target of making cards. Accordingly, instructions were given to the districts and urban bodies to complete the targets given earlier. Badwah and Bhikangaon CMOs have been instructed to issue show-cause notices for not performing satisfactorily on many schemes/points.

Primary health centre to come up in Bedia

In the TL meeting, the collector directed the PWD department to prepare an estimate of Bedia's primary health centre. The amount for this is being sanctioned by NTPC. There is a primary health centre here. During the TL meeting, the collector decided to set up five Sanjeevani clinics in Khargone, two in Sanawad, one each in Maheshwar-Kasrawad, Barwah and Bistan. For this, instructions were given regarding the allotment of land in the previous meeting. In this regard, the CMHO was instructed to submit information about all Sanjeevani clinics within a week.