Khargone: Police book 13 people in land grab case

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Thirteen people including the board of directors of Rewa Rios Buildcon Private Limited, Indore have been booked for allegedly grabbing property here in Barwaha, Khargone district.

According to details, cooperative inspector and administrator of employee development home construction cooperative society, Sohan Singh Chouhan has filed a case against the board of directors and operators of Rewa Rios Buildcon Private Limited, Indore for grabbing land belonging to Employee Development Home Construction Cooperative Society, Barwaha.

He said that 6.740 hectares of land out of a total of 21.47 hectare belongs to the committee. Giving information, DRCS Vinod Kumar told that a case has been registered under Sections 409,420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and 72 (d) of the MP Cooperative Societies Act. Vice president Surjit Bhatia, and other board members including Banarasi Lal Arora, Veena Joshi, Balkrishna Rashinkar, and Gopal Krishna Khandelwal are among the 13 people who have been booked.

Encroachment removed from forest land

The Department of Forests freed one hectare of land belonging to the forest department that had been illegally occupied by tribals.

Forest Divisional Officer Prashant Kumar while addressing a press conference told that local police on Wednesday received information that poles have been put up to encroach forest land adjoining Hanuman temple in Beit Mandvabhatti of Titranya subrange of Jhirnya tehsil. Acting on the information, Forest department officials removed the encroachment.