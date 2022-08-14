e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Nearly three-lakh devotees throng grand “Shiv Dola”

The procession passed through the main intersections of the town where residents were accorded a grand welcome through floral shower and gulal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A grand ‘Shiv Dola’ was taken out in the city wherein nearly three lakhs devotees thronged the city to catch a glimpse of the deity.

The procession passed through the main intersections of the town where residents were accorded a grand welcome through floral shower and gulal. Lord Sidhhanath Mahadev and Mahabaleshwar Mahadev adorned with jewellery were seated in a beautifully decorated palanquin.

Grand Shiv Dola procession also involves energetic and stimulating performances by various groups including Hisar Dance Group Haryana, Sachin Karma and Party Indore, dance group Barsalay, Kathiawadi Garba Dance Team Harda, Mahankal Group Ujjain and other mesmerising groups as well which were praised by devotees.

The streets were flooded with devotees' chants and hymns of Lord Shiva. People waited on the side of the road for hours to get a glimpse of the Lord. Various refreshments stalls were also erected on the procession route which distributed food items to devotees. The arrangements were done by the Service Organisation, Sarafa Association, Rana Mitra Mandal, Sitaram Mandali and other 80 social institutions.

