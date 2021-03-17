Khargone: Municipal areas demarcated, fenced in Bhikangaon to start new construction

Bhikangaon (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): The areas coming under Bhikangaon municipal council were demarcated on Tuesday. The demarcated areas were also fenced following orders of district collector.

On Monday, municipal council chairman and chief municipal officer had met collector. Their visit followed earlier orders were given by the then SDM Om Narayan Singh to stop construction of municipal shops and their auction. The collector then ordered demarcation of municipal council areas and fencing in presence of tehsildar and patwari. As a result, areas were fenced on Tuesday.

Technical assistant Lakhan Yadav said municipal council is constructing a shopping complex, which will have two main gates. One in front of shopping complex and the other from parking place at main road. There is an arrangement for parking of more than 1200 vehicles near new municipal office.

The shopping complex will have a meeting hall, chamber and shops in new building. The new building will be equipped with facilities and will have a revenue branch, a treasury and record section.

Municipal council chairman Deepak Thakur confirmed the demarcation and said construction work will start once they receive formal orders from the collector.