Bhikangaon: Couple celebrate Valentine’s Day with lifesaving joint blood donation

Bhikangaon: Young couples across the world plan ahead to make their Valentine’s Day a special one. Giving the day a special touch, couples in a small village- Bhikangaon of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh had a unique outing on V-Day as they celebrated the occasion by donating blood and sharing selfies taken at the spot.

The camp was organised by Laksh Pariwar and Maa Triveni Mitra Mandal and as many 10 couples and about 66 women donated blood.

The turnout of youths from the rural areas was more compared to the urban areas and 70 per cent of donors were first-timers. During a day-long camp, about 191 units of blood was donated at the camp and 773 people got their blood examined.

About 50 members of Indore, Khargone, Khandwa, Jhirnya, Sanawad and Bhikangaon also supported the camp. About 80 donors from the revenue department, police department, health department reached to donate blood but could not due to the corona vaccine.