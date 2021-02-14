BHOPAL: Members of saffron outfits vandalise hukka lounge on Valentine’s Day, say they promote love jihad

Bhopal: The members of saffron outfits carried out searches at hukka lounges in city on Sunday, which was celebrated as Valentine’s Day. They also staged protests in front of lounges.

They alleged that these lounges promote love jihhad and are ruining health of youths. The associates of former MLA Surendranath Singh entered a lounge on Sunday and vandalised it.

Later, the Shymla Hills police registered a case against Singh’s seven associates. Singh also reached Shyamla Hills police station to court arrest. The seven accused were taken to court by Shyamla Hills police. The incident occurred around 12 noon near Kilol Park.