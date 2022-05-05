Khargone: Kamal Patel assures to take care of marriage expenses of women from violence-hit Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): State agriculture minister and district in-charge minister Kamal Patel on Thursday promised to take care of the marriage expenses of a woman from Khargone, as rioters during Ram Navami violence last month allegedly looted various items purchased by her family for the wedding.

Violence had taken place in Khargone city during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, when shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled.

A woman, Lakshmi, from one Mucchal family, recently informed Patel, who is also in-charge of Khargone district, that her wedding, which was to be held on April 14, has been rescheduled for May 20.

She also told the minister that the rioters took away all the items purchased by her family for the wedding, an official said.

Patel told the woman and her family members not to worry and assured that he will meet them after reaching Khargone on May 6, and take care of the wedding expenses, the official said.

Twenty six houses in Triveni Chowk area of Khargone, including that of Muchhals, were damaged in the violence last month, he said.

Earlier also, Patel had provided an assistance of Rs 20,000 to the Muchhal family from his discretionary funds, the official said.

The Khargone administration lifted the curfew with immediate effect on Wednesday evening, 24 days after it was imposed following the violence on Ram Navami.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:57 PM IST