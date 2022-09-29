e-Paper Get App
Khargone: Issues related to advancement of college discussed at PPC meeting

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of Public Participation Committee (PPC) was organised at local Polytechnic College here in Khargone on Tuesday. District collector Kumar Purushottam presided over the meeting. Principal of Polytechnic College, PWD E Vijay Singh Panwar was also present in the meeting.

Collector Purushottam instructed to make sure that the agenda should be submitted in advance in the next meeting.

Issues like the appointment of lecturers, of whom one should be subject expert, access to smart classroom, smart library, purchasing new computers in college were also discussed. To use digital technology in learning process, the collector instructed that smart classes and library be updated.

He also instructed that students be trained as per the demands of factories and industries. He instructed to strengthen the placement branch of the college to receive highest placements for students. During the meeting, treasury officer Anand Patel, MP representative Jignesh Patel, MLA representative Niket Parsai and other staff of the college were also present.

