Khargone: Girl, man forcefully taken to Covid centre in Bhikangaon, released after kin created ruckus as they were not infected

Bhikangaon (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Due to complaints that home quarantined people are not following Covid norms, administration asked municipality, police and revenue department officials to pick up home quarantined patients from their houses.
However, the action proved to be a torture for a girl who despite being Covid negative was forcefully brought to Covid centre with her corona positive younger sister on Tuesday.
The mother of the girl kept pleading, but department officials turned a deaf ear. The 16-year-old Covid negative girl was forced to stay at Covid care centre for 3 hours and was dropped back home after her kin created ruckus and after departments realised their mistake.
Her medical file was prepared after a preliminary check-up in which her oxygen level was mentioned as 98, pulse count 90 and she declared as a corona positive patient. Her kin visited the centre with her negative report and created ruckus. They showed negative reports after which the girl was sent back home.
In another incident, a Covid patient from Gulmohar Colony whose sample was taken for testing on April 30 was home quarantined. He had completed 18 days in isolation but was picked by health department and taken to Covid centre.
His family visited the centre and his children said that their father was healthy as he had been quarantined for 18 days. They demanded to know whether they intend to infect him again by bringing him to Covid centre. As commotion followed, the man was released by health department.
Out of 7 people brought to Covid centre on Tuesday, only one was admitted as the remaining were healthy or had mild symptoms. When contacted, SDM LL Ahirwar said, “I have just received information about the incidents. Will take action by questioning the concerned officials,” he added.
Block medical officer HS Jatav said, “The matter has now come to my notice and it will be investigated”. Covid Containment Area incharge Mayank Jain said, “Based on the list we received from the health department, we have sent 7 people to Covid care centre”.
