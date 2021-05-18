Navi Mumbai: Airoli society sets up 26-bed COVID-19 care centre with ICU and ventilator facility - see pics

Guardian minister of Thane district Eknath Shinde inaugurated a 26 bed COVID Care Centre at Yash Paradise cooperative housing society in Airoli on Tuesday. The COVID care facility has been set up within the society building premises in association with a private hospital.
During the second wave of COVID-19, it was observed that many citizens faced difficulties in getting ICU beds and ventilators. In fact, there was a moment when patients were seen running from one hospital to another for oxygen beds after a sharp rise in positive cases in the city.
In order to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients residing in the society building, the office bearers of Yash Paradise located at sector 8A in Airoli.
The 26 bed COVID care centre has 16 oxygen beds, 5 ICU beds, one ventilator and four semi-ventilator beds facilities.
Vijay Chougale, president of Yash Paradise Society, said that in the last one and a half years, many people died of COVID-19 infections. Many patients who recovered from infection had to spend a lot of money. “Keeping all these in mind, we decided to set up a COVID Care centre within the society premises,” said Chougale. There are more than 1,700 residents from 450 families reside in the society campus.
The COVID care centre will be run in association with a private hospital and there will be six doctors, 16 nursing staff among others.