Navi Mumbai: Airoli society sets up 26-bed COVID-19 care centre with ICU and ventilator facility - see pics

The 26 bed COVID care centre has 16 oxygen beds, 5 ICU beds, one ventilator and four semi-ventilator beds facilities.

Vijay Chougale, president of Yash Paradise Society, said that in the last one and a half years, many people died of COVID-19 infections. Many patients who recovered from infection had to spend a lot of money. “Keeping all these in mind, we decided to set up a COVID Care centre within the society premises,” said Chougale. There are more than 1,700 residents from 450 families reside in the society campus.

The COVID care centre will be run in association with a private hospital and there will be six doctors, 16 nursing staff among others.