KHARGONE: Drunk government school peon raises ruckus, abuses students, teachers and principal

Sanawad (Khargone district): A peon of Baswa government school has become a pain in the neck for students and staff due to his indecent ways and drinking habits. Baswa village is located 4 kilometres away from Sanawad.

On Saturday, principal Chokde sent a written complaint about him to district education officer KK Dongre. Principal Chokde, the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of the village have demanded Solanki’s transfer.

According to information, peon Subodh Solanki created ruckus in the government school Baswa on Saturday. He abused students who were playing in school premises. When the school staff and principal tried to calm him down, he abused them too. Next, he picked up stones with intention to hit them.