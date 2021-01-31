KHARGONE: Drunk government school peon raises ruckus, abuses students, teachers and principal

Sanawad (Khargone district): A peon of Baswa government school has become a pain in the neck for students and staff due to his indecent ways and drinking habits. Baswa village is located 4 kilometres away from Sanawad.
On Saturday, principal Chokde sent a written complaint about him to district education officer KK Dongre. Principal Chokde, the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of the village have demanded Solanki’s transfer.
According to information, peon Subodh Solanki created ruckus in the government school Baswa on Saturday. He abused students who were playing in school premises. When the school staff and principal tried to calm him down, he abused them too. Next, he picked up stones with intention to hit them.
Principal BK Chokde forced him out of the school but he came again during school break and passed obscene comments at women teachers. When villagers Pradeeep Singh Solanki and Gopal Sen tried to counsel him, he abused them too and threatened that nobody can harm him in any way.
The school students said Subodh Solanki is irregular and doesn’t discharge his duties. His work is done by students and teachers. He often comes to school in an inebriated state, they said.
“Girl students on sighting him either go inside the school or change their route. The whole school is troubled by his behaviour,” a girl student said wishing anonymity.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)