Madhya Pradesh: ‘Ineligible’ woman serves as government college peon for 4 years in Nagda, terminated

Nagda: The services of a woman employee of Government Girls’ College have been terminated by its principal. The principal cited no reason for the termination despite the fact that the woman had been working at the college for about four years.

Ex-Janbhagidari Samiti president Narendra Gurjar said that principal incharge Sheela Ojha terminated the employee under political pressure.

When he, along with ex-corporator Sandeep Chaudhary reached the college and asked Prof Ojha about the reason for the action, she did not give a suitable response. She said that the woman is not eligible as she has not passes Class V. She has already been serving at the college for four years without having the necessary qualification, she alleged.