Madhya Pradesh: Owaisi takes a dig at Kamal Nath supporting Ram Mandir construction, says 'What's in the heart comes out of mouth'

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. The 'bhoomi pujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on August 5, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend, as told by the members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, a trust formed to oversee its construction.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday was seen applauding the construction of Ram Mandir. Taking it to the microblogging site, Kamal Nath said that the construction of the temple was long-awaited.

However, it seems like Asaduddin Owaisi didn't like Kamal Nath supporting the construction of Ram Mandir.

In his recent tweet, taking a dig at Kamal Nath said that reality cannot be kept hidden. It surely comes to fore. Taking to Twitter he said, "What is in heart comes on mouth too (Zaalim! Dil ki bat zubaan pe aa hi gayi). You shouldn't stop here. My suggestion is that every Congress office in India should donate sand for the construction of Mandir in Ayodhya."