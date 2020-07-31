Coronavirus in Bhopal: Medical stores to remain shut tomorrow

The Bhopal Chemist Association has decided to keep medical stores shut on Saturday, August 1. This includes wholesale as well as retail medical stores. The decision was taken amid rise in coronavirus cases in Bhopal.
The Chemist Association has urged people visiting medical stores to download ‘Sarthak Light App’. This app provides information about nearest COVID-19 treatment facility and sample collection centre.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 834 fresh coronavirus cases, 233 of them in Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 30,968. With 13 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll rose to 857 in the state.
The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, went up by 84 to 7,216 and the death toll to 310 with two more fatalities, a health department bulletin said. Bhopal has 6,105 cases, of which 169 people have succumbed to the infection so far. No new coronavirus case was reported from three districts since Wednesday evening even though all the 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases, the bulletin said.
