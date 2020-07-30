Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 2000 Rapid Antigen testing undertaken in Bhopal, Morena and Gwalior in a day

As per ICMR guidelines, symptomatic persons who test negative for Covid-19 in the Rapid Antigen Test should be followed up with an RT-PCR test. Rapid antigen detection tests are quicker (take up to 30 minutes compared to 2-5 hours in RT-PCR test).

PS Health Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said, “Considering the corona situation in Bhopal, Morena and Gwalior, we have introduced Rapid Antigen Test in these districts. It will help in speedy detection of the patients.”

The accuracy levels of these kits are such that if someone tests positive, they are considered a ‘true positive’ case but a negative result might be a false one, which is why those with symptoms are advised to go for an RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test.

Capital to see 1000 tests in fortnight: CHMO

Bhopal CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, “One thousand tests on an average will be conducted in the state capital in the coming 15 days. Presently, testing is confined to only 10 identified hospitals but later the facility will also be provided at the fever clinics.” The hospitals identified for the test includes Gas Relief Hospitals- Jawahar lal Nehru Hospital, Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shakir Ali Hospital, Master Lal Singh Hospital, Rasul Ahmed Siddiqui Pulmonary Medicine Centre, Health department hospitals- Civil Hospital Bairgarh, CHC Berasia, CHC Kolar, Civil Dispensary Govindpura, UPHC Gulab Nagar.