Khargone: Corona recovery rate at Sanawad government hospital improves, 32 out of 71 patients discharged

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Amid prevailing pandemic, the recovery rate in Government Hospital here is appreciable as there are no corona infected patients.
Dr Hansa Patidar from the hospital said due to surge in corona cases in town, a Covid care centre was started in Polytechnic college where mild to critically infected patients were successfully treated and discharged. There were 71 patients in Government Hospital of whom 32 have completely recovered while 39 were out of danger and were referred to Khandwa, Indore and Khargone of their own will.
Hemlata Jaiswal was admitted to Sanawad Hospital with 60% lung infection and 43% oxygen saturation level. Dr Patidar gave her a constant supply of oxygen for 2 hours but observing the critical state of patient and unavailability of BiPap machine, she was referred to Khargone.
In Khargone, the patient was put on BiPap and given life-saving drug after which she recovered completely. Hemlata visited Dr Patidar before going home to express gratitude.
Another patient, Mehtab, 50, recovered and was discharged on Friday. Dr Patidar said he was admitted on April 29 after unavailability of bed in Khandwa with 75% lung infection. He was given oxygen throughout the treatment and Remdesivir injection too after which he recovered. Mehtab was the last critically infected patient in the hospital.
Prerna Verma, 18, was admitted to Sanwad Hospital after being refused by private hospitals in Indore. Despite having 75% lung infection and 70% oxygen saturation level, she recovered and was discharged on Friday. Barwah resident Shobharam Patidar, 50, was admitted with 80% lung infection. He too recovered after fighting the deadly disease for 15 days.
