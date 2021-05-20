'Kis kis ko corona ho gaya?': Watch Kangana Ranaut check on paps as she leaves for Manali post COVID-19 recovery

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is off to her hometown Manali.
Kangana was in Mumbai when the Maharashtra government announced restrictions amid the second wave of coronavirus.
The Queen actress was seen making her way to the airport with proper COVID-19 precautions in place.
In the pictures, Kangana is seen getting out of her car with a white mask on.
As she got out and walked towards the gate, she checked on the paps if they had any Covid issues.
"Kis Kis ko corona ho gaya?" she asked. After the photographers assured that none of them had caught the infection, the actress asked them if they've been vaccinated yet.
When a photographer inquired about her health, Kangana said, "Main badhiya hu, Thank you..."
The actress kept her distance from the paps and at the gate, she removed her mask to pose for them.
Kangana was seen in a orange chiffon saree with a print all over it. She kept her look simple and was seen sporting a pearl choker on her neck and a pair of sunglasses.
Kangana recently took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and even shared her report on her stories as proof for people questioning her.
Kangana had tested positive for the virus when she was planning to go back to Himachal Pradesh amid the Mumbai lockdown.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in the film Thalaivi. The film's release was postponed due to the pandemic. She will also be seen in other films like Tejas and Dhakkad.
