'Kis kis ko corona ho gaya?': Watch Kangana Ranaut check on paps as she leaves for Manali post COVID-19 recovery

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is off to her hometown Manali.

Kangana was in Mumbai when the Maharashtra government announced restrictions amid the second wave of coronavirus.

The Queen actress was seen making her way to the airport with proper COVID-19 precautions in place.

In the pictures, Kangana is seen getting out of her car with a white mask on.

As she got out and walked towards the gate, she checked on the paps if they had any Covid issues.

"Kis Kis ko corona ho gaya?" she asked. After the photographers assured that none of them had caught the infection, the actress asked them if they've been vaccinated yet.

When a photographer inquired about her health, Kangana said, "Main badhiya hu, Thank you..."