Khargone collector seeks action against illegal colonisers within a week

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A time-limit meeting was held by district collector Kumar Puroshattam here at the Collectorate wherein he directed concerned officials to take action against illegal colonisers within a week.

According to the information received, the collector, during the TL meeting said that five accused of communal clashes that took place in Khargone on April 10 have still not been caught. Further, he asked officials to keep a regular check on their illegal activities and take stern action if they are found to be indulging any illegitimate or prohibited or illicit activities at any level be it illegal colonies or related to unlicensed transportation.

While reviewing illegal colonies, Puroshattam has directed to take stern action against illegal colonisers within a week. Their illegal activities should be identified and apprised to revenue officials. Instructions have been given to take action against 10 such illegal colonies mushrooming in Mandleshwar section including Kasrawad, Bhikangaon and Barwah.

During the meeting, the collector also took information about the action taken against representatives of companies caught selling chilli seeds without a license in Bhikangaon. Deputy director of horticulture, Mohan Mujalda and deputy director ML Chauhan of the agriculture department informed about the progress made so far. The collector instructed that if the case is linked to Essential Commodities Act, then action should be taken under the Act.