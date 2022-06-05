Khargone: Three cops injured in stone-pelting between two tribal groups

representational image | (PTI Photo)

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Three police personnel were injured after tribal groups from the bride and groom's side engaged in a stone-pelting incident in Khargone district.

The incident was reported on late Saturday evening at a roadside dhabba that falls under the Bistan police station limit. According to information, the dispute had arisen 15 days after the marriage. On getting information, the police reached the spot and tried to solve the conflict but in return, both sides together started pelting stones at the cops. During the attack, three police personnel got injured. Two of the injured jawans are being treated at the district hospital and one at a private hospital. Two of the injured, Bharat (34) and Rahul (28) are posted at Bistan police station.

According to information, the bride who belongs to Mandav Keda village refused to live with her in-laws at their place at Vasali village just 15 days after tying the knot due to reasons not known as yet.

While the in-laws wanted to keep the bride at their home, the maternal side was also trying to take their daughter back to their home.

On Saturday evening, a meeting of both the parties was held at a Dhaba to settle the problem. At the time of the dispute, under the tribal customs, more than Rs 1.4 lakh amount given from the groom's side was said to be given to the bride's side, but the groom's side was not ready. Controversy arose over this. Stone-pelting also took place between them.

The police have started a search operation to find the attackers. So far, none of the accused have been arrested.