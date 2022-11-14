e-Paper Get App
Khargone: Children's Day celebrated at Gokuldas Public School

Similarly, a science exhibition was organised by the children of class III to V to raise awareness about the subject

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): On the birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Children's Day was celebrated with zeal in Gokuldas Public School. The stage was occupied by the teachers of the school to entertain the students.

The function was inaugurated by worshipping Goddess Saraswati. A fancy dress competition was also conducted for the children studying in nursery to class II. During the show, eye-catching costumes were worn by the toddlers.

Similarly, a science exhibition was organised by the children of class III to V to raise awareness about the subject. Addressing the programme Principal Brajesh Kanungo said, ‘We should enjoy our childhood to the fullest by regularly celebrating children's day.

In this order, Vice-Principal Mandla Vedvati said that we should understand the values of the nature around us and should adopt positive values. In the programme, school director Ashok Mahajan, chairperson Sarita Mahajan, Principal Brajesh Kanungo and others were also present. In the end, sweets were distributed among the children.

