Khandwa: Torch rally organised for raising public awareness on vaccination in city

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): From July 1-3, functions aiming at 100 per cent vaccination will be organised. To bring awareness among people regarding vaccination, a torch rally was organised by district administration and public representatives here on Monday.

About 70 per cent people have been vaccinated in the district. A Mashal Yatra was taken out from three places here on Monday night to raise public awareness. Collector Anay Dwivedi flagged off the first rally. District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Nanda Bhalawe Kushre, Chief Medical Officer Dr DS Chouhan, SDM Khandwa Mamta Khede and other officials were present. The first rally started from Collectorate and passed through Civil Lines, Tagore Park, Ganesh Talai, Indira Chowk, Mata Chowk and ended at Ramnagar Chowki.

The second rally flagged off by Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma started from bus stand and passed through Bombay Bazar, Ghantaghar, Municipal Corporation, District Hospital, Indore Naka, Ganesh Gaushala, Anjani Talkies, Jalebi Chowki, Bajrang Chowk and ended at Fish Market. Public representatives including district BJP president Sevadas Patel, Rajesh Dongre, spokesperson Sunil Jain and others were present.

The third rally started from Badabam and went through Imlipura Masjid, Shivaji Chowk, Moghat Police Station, Lal Chowki Park, Navchandi Devi Dham Temple, Chahal-Pahal Hotel and ended at Polytechnic College. Officials and public representatives including municipal commissioner Savita Pradhan were present.