Khandwa: Poisonous Russell Viper snake found in Khandwa

Representational Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Russell Viper, one of the most venomous snakes in the world was found in the Civil Lines area of Khandwa on Friday.

Initially, people thought it was a python and they informed the forest department. Some of the public also sent photos to the forest department.

The actual reality of the snake came to the fore only after the forest department employees identified the snake as the Russell Viper and warned the public to stay away from the snake.

The forest workers rushed to the spot and told the residents that it is not a python, but Russell's viper, which is one of the most venomous snakes in the world.

Malkhan Singh of the forest department said that a Russell Viper snake was rescued at 9 am on Friday. It was roaming near the Peepal tree in the Civil Line area.

Resident Mani Shankar Pandey told on the phone that python is a snake species. But we went and saw that it was Russell Viper. Caught the snake and brought it to the forest department's office. The snake's age is around 3-and-a-half-year and it is a full-grown female.

Singh added that the snakes usually lay eggs and incubate them. On the other hand, snakes of Russell's viper species incubate eggs inside their body. Not only adults, but the babies of this species are equally poisonous as soon as they are born.

Blood clots occur due to the snake bite of Russell's viper species. This stops its flow and the person dies within a few hours. The length of this snake is about four feet. It is the smallest but most venomous of the four most dangerous snakes, he added.