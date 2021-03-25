Khandwa: Over 3,500 people inoculated in district on Wednesday

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The vaccination to prevent Covid-19 is on at full pace in the district as 3,500 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. With this, a total 36,223 people have been vaccinated in the district so far.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr DS Chouhan said vaccination is being done at 47 centres in the district. Dr Chouhan said there is enthusiasm among people, especially among senior citizens for vaccination.

Dr Chouhan said all senior citizens above 60 years of age are being given Covid vaccine. The people can be vaccinated at their nearest vaccination centre by registering on Corona portal and on Arogya Setu App. Vaccination can also be done by spot registration at the vaccination centres after showing their Aadhar card and photo ID.

According to information, as many 1428 people with severe illness and aged between 45 and 59 have been vaccinated, while a total of 19,188 senior citizens have been inoculated so far in the district. Similarly, the first and second dose have been administered to 5576 and 3777 health workers respectively. Also, 4,959 frontline workers have been vaccinated for first dose. About 2,723 of them received second dose.