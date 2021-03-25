Khandwa: Over 3,500 people inoculated in district on Wednesday

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The vaccination to prevent Covid-19 is on at full pace in the district as 3,500 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. With this, a total 36,223 people have been vaccinated in the district so far.
Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr DS Chouhan said vaccination is being done at 47 centres in the district. Dr Chouhan said there is enthusiasm among people, especially among senior citizens for vaccination.
Dr Chouhan said all senior citizens above 60 years of age are being given Covid vaccine. The people can be vaccinated at their nearest vaccination centre by registering on Corona portal and on Arogya Setu App. Vaccination can also be done by spot registration at the vaccination centres after showing their Aadhar card and photo ID.
According to information, as many 1428 people with severe illness and aged between 45 and 59 have been vaccinated, while a total of 19,188 senior citizens have been inoculated so far in the district. Similarly, the first and second dose have been administered to 5576 and 3777 health workers respectively. Also, 4,959 frontline workers have been vaccinated for first dose. About 2,723 of them received second dose.
15 test Covid positive
As many 15 people from Khandwa district have tested positive on Wednesday. With this, total number of corona patients in the district rose to 2,642. Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said there are 136 corona patients undergoing treatment in the district.
In the last 24 hours, 16 patients were discharged from Covid Care Centre. In the district, a total of 2,441 patients have been discharged from the hospital so far. On Wednesday, samples of 591 patients have been taken. District recorded 65 corona deaths.
