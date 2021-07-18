Khandwa: Minister Usha Thakur says those seeking selfies with her must pay Rs 100 for BJP work

Bhopal/Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): State culture minister Usha Thakur has said those wanting to click selfies with her must pay Rs 100 as it is a "time-consuming process", which leads to delays in her programmes and this amount will be deposited in BJP's coffers for party work.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday in Khandwa, some 250 kilometres from here, she also asserted that she would accept books instead of bouquets as only the "unblemished" Lord Vishnu can be offered flowers since Goddess Laxmi resides in them.

"A lot of time gets wasted in clicking selfies, and often we get late by hours for our programmes. From the (party) organisational point of view, we though any person clicking a selfie (with her) should deposit Rs 100 in the treasury of the BJP's local mandal unit," she said.