Khandwa: Dalit minor girl thrashed during Janmashtami 'Matki Phod' program in district; case registered

FPJ

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A dalit minor girl was allegedly thrashed by a group of people during ‘Matki Phod’ program being held near Bhilat Baba temple on the occasion of Janmashatami in Bhagva village of Khandwa district

The incident occurred on August 19 under the limits of Khalwa police station. According to reports, a dispute broke out after Lakhan, father of the victim, who was allegedly in an inebriated state was forbidden to dance on the songs being played at the function.

Following the dispute, Lakhan's family members and his 15-year-old daughter came there to look after the matter but the mob beat them up too.

The victim, Priyanka Katare, however, alleged that she was going to her house and in the meantime the mob stopped her and asked her how she, a lower caste person, came to the function in front of the temple. She told them that they were discriminating her. After that they abused her by specifying her caste and hit her with a stick, she added.

Khalwa police station in charge said that complaints had been registered from both sides. On the complaint of Priyanka, an FIR against nine persons were registered under SC-ST act and other relevant sections. Another complaint was registered by Uma Bai and a case was registered against five people on her complaint under various sections.

Nonetheless, both the parties received bail from the court into the matter.