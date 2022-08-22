e-Paper Get App

Khandwa: Lab technician kills self in district

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 09:13 PM IST
Representative Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A lab technician died by suicide in Krishnapuram Colony of Khandwa district on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Gaghade. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of a rented house.

Police have taken the body into possession and sent it for post-mortem.

Giving further information, SHO Subhash Navde said that the deceased has been identified as Vikas Gaghade (27), a native of Piplod area of Rajgarh district. He was a lab technician at Dr Bhupendra Singh Chauhan's Clinic.

He used to reside in a rented house located at Krishnapuram colony on Bhandariya Road. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be known. The real cause of death would be known after post-mortem.

He said that the statements of the deceased relatives and neighbours will be recorded. A case has been registered in this regard. The body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. Ramnagar Chowki police are further investigating the case.

