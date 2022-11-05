Khandwa: Collector unhappy with illegal activities in road construction

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Anoop Singh undertook an inspection of Chaigaon Makhan village of Khandwa district on Saturday and expressed his unhappiness over the illegal excavation and digging bbeing carried by the road construction company alongside Sirsaud road. The company is engaged in the construction of a fourlane road, causing a huge loss to the ecology of the area. The excavation was being carried out with the help of JCB-Poclain machines without prior approval.

Prior to this, local Congress leader Sanjay Patidar had also lodged a complaint in this regard. It has been alleged that the company is resorting to illegal digging alongside the road and resorting to unfair practices, which is also causing ecological imbalance, and the water level has receded. Contractors dig out rocks and other useful material from the mountain, thus leaving an adverse impact on natural resources.

Villagers also alleged that high-speed dumpers of the construction company are causing frequent road accidents. Recently a child succumbed to injuries after being hit by a dumper. Villagers alleged that roadside standing crops of cotton and chillies are being destroyed due to dust caused by the construction of the road.

