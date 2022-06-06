Khandwa: AAP candidate Anand Dewan for district panchayat president holds 7 degrees including Phd

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) | File

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): With local body elections round the corners, nomination submission was concluded on Monday. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Anand Dewan for district panchayat president post filed his nomination along with party district president Piyush Bansal.

Dewan who holds seven degrees including a doctorate is a labourer and decided to contest elections for Chhegaon Makhan ward as it is reserved for SC candidates. Notably, the Khandwa district panchayat president seat is also reserved for SC.

Dewan knows 9 languages including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Telugu, Chhattisgarhi, Marathi, and Gujarati. Academically he has done MA, MA in History, LLB, MSW, MOM, B.Ed and PhD.

A resident of Chaigaon, the party put a stake in him after seeing his interest in social work.

During the discussion with the media, he said that he is the son of a labourer and will work for the labourers and farmers in the area. I will bring real Ram Rajya to the area as farmers here want the canal water to reach the fields of the area. Efforts will be made for development in the agriculture sector. On the lines of Punjab, the farmers of Nimar and the land here will be strengthened, said he.

He added that the party will clean the dishonest people with a broom. I take full guarantee of the governance of Ram Rajya. Before filing his nomination, his only son met with an accident. His tears were visible while talking.