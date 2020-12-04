‘Khadi Karai’ won't be allowed in Palda industrial area, strict action would be taken, says Indore DIG

Indore:



Harinarayanachhari Mishra, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police, has categorically said that the practice of ‘Khadi Karai’ (forceful illegal parking) will not be allowed in Palda industrial area, and stringent action will be taken against those found indulging in such illegal acts.



DIG Mishra gave this assurance while addressing the industrialist at office of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh at its office on Friday. ‘No such practice (Khadi Karai) will be allowed. The police administration is with you in protecting industries and eliminating any mischief. All of you have faith in the law and we will protect those who have faith in the system. Strict action would be taken for the sake of industrial interest and security," DIG said.



Earlier, Pramod Dafaria, president of AIMP, in his welcome address highlighted the problem of ‘Khadi Karai’ prevailing in Palada Industrial area. Following building of consensus between Hammals (porters, involved in Khadi Karai) and industrialist, who gave them employment in their units, the problem of khadi karai stopped 16 months back.



But again, some people belonging to the Hammal Sangh are intent on restarting the practice and pressurising the industries to start the khadi karai again as Hammals are getting unemployed, they are not

getting work while the reality is contrary.



Gautam Kothari, President of Pithampur Industrial Organization, Aamir Engineeringwala of Indore Iron and Steel Association, Mohammad Peethawala, President of Indore Loha Traders Association, Ishaq Chaudhary, Industrialist Manoj Aggarwal, Mahesh Agrawal, Suresh Nuhal, Komal Agarwal, etc., said this illegal practice should be stopped otherwise schemes like Self-reliant India, Self-reliant Madhya Pradesh Startup, Stand Up will not succeed and industrial development will be blocked.