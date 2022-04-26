Khachrod: Congress MLA demands rollback of fertilizer price hike

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar from Khachrod†ñ†Nagda demanded the Central government to rollback the hike in chemical fertilizers price, terming it the decision ë an injustice to farmersí. The MLA has written a letter to Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating that the farmers were not getting the right price for their produce. At present, the farmers are not getting proper price for garlic, onion and other agricultural harvest and so their cultivation is proving to be a loss-making deal, said the legislator in his letter.

In the last 2 years, farmers failed to get good yield due to pandemics. The farmers are already under financial burden and now price hike in chemical fertilizers has added to their burden and this move will derail their life, he mentioned in his letter.

The MLA accused the Centre and state governments of not being concerned about farmers getting the right price for the agricultural produce.

The problems are not solved by making announcements in the interest of the farmers, if they (government) is the true benefactor of the farmers, then why are farmers not getting MSP on their garlic and onion produce. The government needs to walk the talk as merely speaking about making agriculture profitable would not help the farmers as policies will have to be implemented on the ground , Gurjar said in his letter.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:41 AM IST