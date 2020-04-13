Keep a record of people in home quarantine: Manish Singh

Addressing a meeting with officials of the revenue, health and food departments held at Residency Hall on Sunday, Collector Manish Singh instructed officers to maintain data of people who were confined to home quarantine.

Commissioner IMC Ashish Singh, Additional Collector Neha Meena and ADM Dinesh Jain were also present. Collector Singh reiterated that negligence of any sort will not be tolerated. He said under a special campaign in the district, a team of nurses, teachers and Anganwadi workers are being formed to look for Corona positive patients, following which, post-investigation , the patients will be treated at n government and private hospitals.

He said that COVID-19 positive patients are being exclusively treated at Sri Aurobindo Hospital. The Rapid Response Team is also working in tandem with the related departments. Apart from doctors, paramedical staff, revenue and police officers are also helping to form a region-wise team to face the pandemic, investigate it and treat the patients.