Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki: Sanjay Jagdale, former Indian cricketer becomes in-house all-rounder amid lockdown

After having displayed his all-round capabilities on field, Sanjay Jagdale, former Indian cricketer, has now become an in-house all-rounder.

Jagdale is spending the lockdown era with wife Vinita and granddaughter (daughter's daughter) Kashvi (9). Sanjay's daughter, Uttara is in Bhopal and son in America.

Sanjay said earlier, his daily schedule was to go for physical exercise and cricket practice. Now as the lockdown started, he has confined his stretching regimen to the confines of his house.

"I spend the morning hours keeping myself fit. I prefer listening to retro music and reading books. Currently, I have completed reading a book on Tennis and have started reading a book on cricket", Sanjay added. He also helps his wife in household chores and also invests time in taking care of his trophies and other things of the house.

Vinita said, "I spend my free keeping in touch with relatives over the phone or watching TV." Also the couple's major chunk of time is taken up by the bundle of joy Kashvi.

Sanjay and Vinita, in a flashback, remember the days when their children were small. Time flies, and now they are taking care of their grand daughter. Meanwhile, Kashvi said, "Nana-Nani helps me with my homework etc. They also teach me the values of life etc. Nana also plays with me and we have great fun."

Sanjay said, “Nowadays, watching news is also very distressing because all channels talk only about deaths and the morbid realities post-Covid scenario. I know it's a part of life, but it can be disturbing. I surf channels twice a day only to watch headlines which keeps me updated, rest I don’t like watching because of this. I only prefer positive news which gives peace of mind”.