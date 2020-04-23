Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki: Newly married couple are in bliss, spend time, cooking and arranging the house amid lockdown

Instead of having a gala time visiting places... and going on a shopping spree, newly married couples are trapped in this lockdown. On the flipside, they are spending a full-time grahasti and are learning to bond with each other in such troubled times.

Cooking classes

Couple Ankit and Garima Jain, both IT professionals, got married last year in June. Since their marriage, they never got so much of time to spend with each other. However, the lockdown affected their honeymoon plans because they had decided to go on a long vacation to the hill stations and beaches in June on their first anniversary but their plans have gone for a toss.

Ankit said, "As per our daily routine, our schedule used to be a 9 to 6 job. After a hard day's work, we used to be so tired that we hardly had time for each other. Ever since the lockdown, we have rescheduled our lives and have known each other better. Though, we remain online for eight hours on the office portal, but our sweet home is our workstation. That makes all the difference".

Ankit, who never got involved in the kitchen, is now taking cooking classes from wife Garima. She said, "In the evening, we daily prepare dinner together and in that, Ankit is learning to roll out chapatis and a few common dishes such as potato gravy, dal tadka etc".

On weekends, the couple spends time watching their favourite films.

"Whenever, I go out for grocery items or veggies, Garima fully sanitizes me. To keep fit, we take a walk on the terrace. Before the lockdown, we used to go out for long bike drives every night," Ankit said.

"It feels very relaxed to stay at home after having had such a hectic schedule," the couple said.

Elders' tips

A newly married couple Vipul Jain and Swati Jain are also trapped in the lockdown. Vipul works from home and Swati, who runs a business, has kept it on hold now.

Being protected by their parents, the couple is in bliss and is loving every moment of being "locked up" per say. Cooking and arranging the house takes up a lot of time. Vipul said, "We also love to do gardening so during weekends, we reshuffle plants and spend a lot of time in the garden". Vipul is also trying his hands on new dishes thanks to the internet and the able support of Swati.