Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki: Goyal family and pets cozying up amid lockdown

Indore: Thanks to the lockdown, not only are families getting closer, even the pets are getting closer to all the family members. Naturally, it is perhaps for the first time that the pets have seen all the family members together for such an extended period of time. And it is also equally true that the family members are getting an extended period of time to romp with their pets.

Pampering the pets

Take the three generations of Goyals who live together with their Rottweilers. Known for their ferocity, these dogs are now being pampered by everyone in the family. There is Balkrishna Goyal, the patriarch of the family, his three sons Rajendra, Brajkishore and Gopal and their wives Sarla, Vinita and Usha , and the children - Yash, Utpal, Lipika, Negal and Naivedhya. Earlier, the dogs used to be taken for walks in the morning and evening, but that has ended, so there is has been a change in their diet - they are fed milk and chappati in the morning and dog food in the evening.

Naivedhya, a 11th class student and the youngest in the family says, "I am busy with the online classes in the mornings and then study and sometimes play online games. But in between, I do not forget to spend time with the dogs, who appear to very happy these days as there are so many people around."

Family time is fun time

The three Goyal brothers spend some hours in the office, which luckily for them is inside the residential premises. The women in the family look after all the household chores and the kids chip in as all the servants have been sent home. All this work keeps everyone busy throughout the day. But everyone waits for the evenings when it is family time. The young lad says that family time has increased and everyone gathers together to eat meals and they all watch Netflix or a movie together every day.

Strict rules in the house

"I hear some people are complaining about the lockdown, but my entire family supports it fully and we are taking all the precautions that are being advised," Naivedhya said. House rules are very strict in the Goyal family. There are sanitizers everywhere in the house and everyone is asked to use them frequently. Whenever anyone goes out of the house for some chores, they take a bath and then enter the house. Also, sprays are used to sanitize the house twice a day.