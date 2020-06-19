June Junoon: Indore Khaki power yields result, more than 300 criminals held since Unlock 1.0 began

Indore: City police have heavily cracked down and launched a massive drive against criminals and managed to arrest more than 300 of them in June itself.

Following instructions from senior officials, SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain directed subordinates to be very tough on them. Various police teams are on-the-job.

ONLY IN JUNE

* 300 arrested

* 96 permanent warranties issued

* Liquor worth Rs 43.50L recovered

* More than a dozen criminals with 16 country made pistols and 6 live cartridges

*Recovered 10 children, including a boy during the drive. The children were missing for a long time.

* 31 criminals were listed for theft, loot and other crimes

ALSO…

*SP Jain said Kishanganj police arrested an on-the-run member of a gang indulged in printing counterfeit currency notes and circulating them.

*A reward of Rs 20,000 was announced on his arrest.