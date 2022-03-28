Jobat: Court dismisses anticipatory bail pleas of Bhuria and son

Jobat (madhya Pradesh): Additional session court in Jobat dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria, his son and Youth Congress state president Dr Vikrant Bhuria, Deepak Bhuria and others in connection with kidnapping of a supporter of former Congress leader.

Earlier, Jobat police acting on the complaint of a former Congress leader Mahesh Patel, had registered an FIR against former Union minister Bhuria, his son and others on charges of abduction and attack on Jeetu, who belongs to his camp. The police have now added robbery charges in the FIR registered on the complaint of Patel.

In his complaint, Patel had alleged that Bhuria and others had bashed his supporter Jeetu and snatched his gold chain while he was returning to his village after participating in Bhagoria fest on March 17.

Udaigarh police station had registered an FIR on the complaint of Bhuria and others against Mahesh Patel, his son and his supporters. They claimed that Jeetu hurled stones at their vehicle with the intention to injure their driver. Bhuria and his supporters caught Jeetu and later handed him over to Udaigarh police.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:36 PM IST