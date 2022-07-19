e-Paper Get App

Jhabua: Two minor boys go missing in MP, bodies found in well after two days

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
Representational Pic | FPJ

Jhabua, Jul 19 (PTI) Two minor boys went missing from outside their homes in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district and their bodies were later found in a well, police said on Tuesday.

The boys, aged 6 and 7, on Saturday went to play outside their homes in Ambakhodra village under Kotwali police station limits.

When they did not return till late evening, their family members started a search and also lodged a missing complaint with police, Kotwali police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat said.

On Monday evening, some villagers spotted the bodies of the two children floating in a village well and informed the police, he said.

The bodies were later handed over to the family members, the official said.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway, he said.

