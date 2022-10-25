Jhabua dist gets its first community radio station

Representative Image

Jhabua(Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, the tribal-dominated Jhabua district has got a big gift. The first community radio station of the district was started in the nearby village of Gadwara.

It was being tested for almost two months and was formally launched on Saturday. It has been named Tantya Mama 90.8 FM and has been started in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India and the Ministry of Agriculture.

From this channel, people will get information about government schemes and activities along with agriculture-related information. Tribal culture and tradition will be given prime place. The programmes will be broadcast in Bhili dialect and Hindi.

District collector Rajni Singh gave a congratulatory message to the people of the district through radio from the first radio station of the district. Village women sang local folk songs. Deputy director agriculture Nagin Singh Rawat, director Benedict Damor, project director Atma Gaurishankar Trivedi were a part of the programme.

Earlier, the first radio station in the tribal area was started on 23 July 2011 at Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (then Bhabra) of Alirajpur district. The station is still in operation with a staff of two people. Pre-recorded programmes are broadcast in the morning and evening. Right now there are two radio jockeys. The government had provided Rs 25 lakh for the set up. For three years, the Agriculture Department will fully assist in the operation.