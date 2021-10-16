JEE Advanced Result: City topper Antriksh had taken break from social media for studies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City lad Antriksh Gupta, with AIR-130 rank, emerged as the city topper in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, results of which were declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday.

Antriksh secured 279 out of 360 marks. Besides, Saksham Paliwal secured AIR-264 rank and stood second in the city. Anavadya Khare with 245 marks and AIR-397 rank and stood third in the city.

City lass Mansi Sodani, who got the AIR-487 with 238 marks, emerged as the state topper among girls. Other toppers from city include Jyotiraditya Yadav got AIR-424, Aditya Yadav AIR-430, Abdili Munim AIR-461, Gourav Sharma AIR-463 and Aditya Jain AIR-473 rank also from city. Gourav is the son of Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma’s son.

At least nine students from Indore are among top-500 ranked students.

On cloud nine, Antriksh said that he had made his mind that he wanted to pursue BTech programme from IIT Bombay when he was in Class Xth. After clearing Class Xth exam, I had made a distance from social media. I would use Whatsapp only for academic matters during the time of lockdown,” he said.

--Antriksh Gupta, AIR-130 Parents: Arpana-Lakhnlal Gupta

I had knuckled down for JEE Advanced soon after appearing for JEE Mains in February and March. Corona did not hit my preparation much. Like offline classes, all my doubts were cleared in the online classes. My father is a maths teacher and my mother a science teacher. They also helped me with my studies. My sister Aastha, a student of IET DAVV, helped with the revision. I would never look at the clock during my study. I used to set the next day's goal every night before hitting the sack. When I wanted to freshen up the mood, I used to play chess with my father.

--Saksham Paliwal – AIR-264, Parents- Neeta-Rakesh Paliwal

From the very beginning, my focus was on JEE Advanced. I had prepared so much for Mains that I was sure of getting a chance to take Advanced. I had finished the entire course in October-2020 itself, and since was doing revision and taking mock tests. Classes helped me understand my weak points and gave me an opportunity to improve. Even when the Advanced Exam was postponed due to Covid-19, I did not lose tempo. I like shooting and playing the guitar. I won a gold medal at the state level in shooting competition. My family supported a lot in my success.

- Anavadya Khare, AIR-397, Parents: Neha-Sandeep Khare

I had prepared my own notes which helped in revision. The family has a big role in my success in the exam. They supported me emotionally for the last two years and did not let me do any other work apart from studies. My father would ensure that I didn't have to go outside for unnecessary work and my mother would cook food keeping my choice in mind at home. Apart from course books, I like to read non-fiction books. Among these, my favourite is Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman's book “Thinking, Fast and Slow”. I had also emailed some questions to him and to my surprise got answers in return.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:12 AM IST