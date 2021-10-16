Madhya Pradesh: 64 malnourished kids adopted but waiting for healthy food

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The government is spending a lot of money to end malnutrition among children, but the condition of malnourished children in the district is worrisome, official sources said.

A conference of those who adopt malnourished children was held in the district headquarters in presence of commissioner of Bhopal Kavindra Kiyawat last week.

A few officers adopted 64 highly malnourished children at the conference, sources further said.

The officials said that they would take the responsibility of providing nutritious food to those children.

Sources further said that those officials were given information about those children.

One week has passed since the conference was held, but the officials failed to connect themselves with the children, sources further said.

According to sources in the Women and Child Welfare Department, there are 318 highly malnourished and 1,325 under-weight children in the district.

There are 64 highly malnourished children in Sehore block itself, sources said.

In the name of nutritious food, the children in Aganwadi centres are getting only dry Daliah to take home, sources said.

Cooked food has not been served to the children in Aganwadi centres since the days of the corona pandemic.

An officer of the Women and Child Welfare Department Praful Khatri said that some officials had adopted 64 highly malnourished children, and they began to contact those kids by visiting their houses. The results will soon come to light, he said.

