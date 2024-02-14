JE Vaccine Campaign In Four Districts From Feb 27: Over 25L Kids Of Age 1-15 Yrs To Be Immunised

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to prevent the rise of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases among children, the state government will vaccinate over 25 lakh children of age between 1-15 years in four districts including Indore, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, and Sagarfrom February 27.

It would be the second phase mega vaccination campaign against the deadly vector borne disease as the first phase of campaign was organised in Raisen and Vidisha in 2023.

Dr Himanshu Jayswar state programme officer, National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) said that it would be a special vaccination drive for children of age 1 to 15 years. Japanese Encephalitis causes brain fever which is the result of an infection or an allergic reaction. Children will be inoculated with the Jenvac vaccine, to be supplied by the Centre, during the special vaccination drive.

"There are about 22 JE endemic districts in the state. Four districts would be covered in the second phase. After vaccinating the 100 percent targeted population, the government may include JE vaccine in universal immunization programme," Jayswar said.

State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla released an order to the CMHOs and immunization officers of these districts to ensure the multi departmental exercise to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the vaccination.

6383 cases in India from 2018-22, over 186 in state

Records of World Health Organization showed that 6383 cases of JE were reported in India bwteeen 2018-2022. The state health department records shows that over 186 cases of JE were reported in last five years. These cases were reported in 22 districts of the state majorly in Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions. District epidemiologist DrAnshul Mishra told Free Press that no new case of JE was reported in Indore district after 2017.

Govt may add it in UIP

“With the second phase of JE vaccine campaign, we are targeting the kids of Indore, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, and Sagar districts to immunize them against the deadly vector borne disease. After the one time vaccination, government may include JE vaccine in routine immunization programme.”

Dr Himanshu Jayswar

State Programme Officer

National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control

Interdepartmental exercise to immunize kids

“It would be an interdepartmental exercise in which officers of Women and Child Development Department, School Education Department, and Health Department will collaborate to ensure 100 percent vaccination against the disease.”

Dr Santosh Shukla

State Immunization Officer

Target of 12.5 lakh children in Indore

“We have a target of 12.5 lakh children in Indore to vaccinate against the JE. Training of health workers and cold chain handlers has been completed and we will start the campaign from Feb 27.”

Dr Tarun Gupta

District Immunization Officer