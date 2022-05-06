Jawad: Sukhanand Dham to be developed as a tourist spot

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): State minister for culture and tourism Usha Thakur paid a visit to Jawad and offered prayers at the famous Shiva temple located in Sukhanand Dham which is located 10 km away from Jawad tehsil in Neemuch district.

While addressing a programme, she told that the Sukhanand Dham will be developed as a spiritual tourism hub to promote the place as a major tourist attraction.

All possible assistance will be provided by the government to renovate the temple through the ministry of culture and tourism, she said.

She added that a grand cultural event based on the philosophy of Sukhdev Muni would be organised at the Dham on the upcoming Hariyali Amayasya by her department. MSME and science and technology minister Omprakash Saklecha emphasised on the religious importance of the place and urged for the approval of Rs 5 crore funds for development works. On this occasion, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, Shyam Kabra, Sachin Gokhru Mahant Lala Nath, collector Mayank Agarwal, superintendent of police, Suraj Kumar Verma, SDM Rajendra Singh, district officials and other dignitaries were also present.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:13 PM IST